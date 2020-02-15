Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old found dead in Bucksport area

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead Friday night in the Bucksport area.

Matthew Frazier, 29, of Latta, was identified by Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy as the person who died. Bellamy said this is being considered a homicide investigation. A cause of death has not been released.

Horry County police announced Friday night it had detectives investigating a death near the 1200 block of Bucksport Road.

The coroner’s office says this is still an active investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. News13 has reached out to police to learn if anyone has been charged in this case. Count on us for updates.

