CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead Friday night in the Bucksport area.
Matthew Frazier, 29, of Latta, was identified by Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy as the person who died. Bellamy said this is being considered a homicide investigation. A cause of death has not been released.
Horry County police announced Friday night it had detectives investigating a death near the 1200 block of Bucksport Road.
The coroner’s office says this is still an active investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. News13 has reached out to police to learn if anyone has been charged in this case. Count on us for updates.
Latest Headlines
- Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old found dead in Bucksport area
- Search on for 12-year-old abducted from hospital at gunpoint by grandmother, Louisiana police say
- 1998 Arkansas school shooter killed in crash, police say
- Live at 1:30 ET: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500
- New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words