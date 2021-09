CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Group in Conway is protesting mask and vaccine mandates Tuesday.

The group is holding American flags and signs that read “Fear is the real virus. Freedom Matters” and are trying to get people to honk as they drive by.

At least one person can be seen holding a “Trump 2020” flag.

The City of Conway reinstated a mask mandate inside city building, with the exception of the rec center in August.

