‘Honor all of those who have served’: Surfside Beach community gathers for Memorial Day golf cart parade

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Residents of Surfside Beach participated in the annual Memorial Day Golf Cart parade.

About 100 golf carts were jazzed up for the extravaganza that has brought many families within the Surfside Beach community together.

One of the participants, Troy Cruz, said he had been decorating his golf cart since Friday for the big day.

“We just come out here and enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy the neighborhood,” Cruz said.

Participants said it was a way to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. Christina Dixon said it took her two hours to decorate her golf cart.

“I served in the Army Nursing Corps and I had the privelege to work with the best men and women and it’s important to remember all the fallen men and women in the military in any branch,” Dixon said.

Dozens of people lined up the streets as the golf cart parade made its way down Ocean Boulevard.

“Honor everybody that served,” Dixon said.