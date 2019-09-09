Hook and Barrel to host benefit dinner for Bahamas hurricane survivors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local restaurant is working to raise $20,000 during a benefit dinner for hurricane relief in the Bahamas.

“Wednesday night we are opening Hook and Barrel from 4 to 8:30 p.m. We’ll be taking reservations. We’ll have a limited menu, but the really great news is that we are giving 100% of all revenues that night to the Bahamas,” said owner Heidi Vukov.

When Vukov saw the destruction Hurricane Dorian caused in the Bahamas she knew she had to help.”

“13,000 homes have been completely destroyed and there are over 60,000 people who are in need of food and water,” said Vukov.

“Sitting here in Myrtle Beach, if a category 5 sat here for 36 hours, you and I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Vukov will send her benefit’s money to the Caribbean Youth Network and earmark the money made to hurricane relief efforts.

“We’re open for 365 days out of the year and if we can donate one day to this great need and we can, I’m thrilled and happy to do it,” said Vukov.

The effort is supported by her whole team.

“I hope people will spread the word. Go on their social media, tweet it out, put it on your Facebook to try and drive business. So everyone will come together as a community for this great benefit,” said server Birgit Darby.

“Heidi has a wide reach of friends and people that love her and what she’s done for the community in Myrtle Beach. And to follow her lead. You know, she’s setting an example of being a good human.”

Hook and Barrel is located at 8014 N Kings Highway.

People wanting to eat and donate need to make a reservation for the event. You can do so by clicking on this link.

Those interested in donating separate from the event can make checks payable to Hook and Barrel.

Credit card donations can be accepted in person.