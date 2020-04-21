Horry Co. Coroner’s Office identifies body found on beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found on a beach.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says autopsy results show Bryce Tyler Smith, 20, of Clover, South Carolina, died of drowning.

Edge said his office is working to determine how Smith drowned.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a body was found near 82nd Ave. North around 5:00 p.m. April 13.

