MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found on a beach.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says autopsy results show Bryce Tyler Smith, 20, of Clover, South Carolina, died of drowning.
Edge said his office is working to determine how Smith drowned.
According to Cpl. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a body was found near 82nd Ave. North around 5:00 p.m. April 13.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry Co. Coroner’s Office identifies body found on beach
- Color the Weather: Melik – Academy of Hope
- Sunny and warm this afternoon; possible strong to severe storms return Thursday
- Schumer: Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid
- LabCorp at-home test for COVID-19 receives emergency authorization from FDA