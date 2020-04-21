Horry Co. Coroner’s Office identifies body found on beach

CONWAY (WBTW) - Conway head football coach Carlton Terry knows what the NFL will be getting with Bryan Edwards. In his words, a hard working, blue collar type of player that will go the distance and do anything a team asks of him. Terry said him and Edwards have spoke over the last couple months, but their conversations aren't about X's and O's. They are good friends and talk about life and what's to come ahead. Edwards just had his first child, a baby boy back in 2019.

The Conway grad and South Carolina Gamecock is the record holder in receptions and receiving yards in Columbia and is one of many talented wide receivers that will be chosen over the 3 day stretch which begins on Thursday and ends Saturday evening.