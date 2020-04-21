Horry Co. Council to consider giving retired officers service weapons, hold 3rd reading of 2nd amendment sanctuary status

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council is set to consider giving retired officers their service weapons and hold a third reading of the proposed 2nd amendment sanctuary ordinance at a meeting Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Horry County Council Chambers in Conway, according to a meeting agenda.

Council will discuss a third reading of an ordinance that would allow council to declare Horry County as a sanctuary for 2nd amendment rights.

Council is also scheduled to discuss a resolution that would declare an officer’s service weapon as “surplus property” and allow a retiring officer to keep their service weapon.

Several other resolutions are set to be discussed at the meeting, including resolutions recognizing April at Fair Housing Month and Zero Tolerance for Litter Month.

News13 previously reported that although the 2nd amendment sanctuary ordinance would have no governing power, some Horry County leaders say it sends a message to people who live here and lawmakers that leaders in Horry County support the Second Amendment.

The ordinance states council is “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of citizens of Horry County to bear arms.”

The ordinance goes on to say council would protect the right to bear arms by way of “legal action, the power to appropriate public funds, the right to petition for redress of grievances, and the power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Horry County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

The ordinance previously passed the public safety committee and two readings. It needs to pass three council votes before it is adopted.

