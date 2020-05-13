Horry Co. Council votes to allow state of emergency to expire, move forward with phased reopening

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council has voted to allow their state of emergency order to expire and to move forward with a phased reopening plan.

Council voted 10-2 on an amended ordinance purposed during a meeting on Tuesday, allowing for the state of emergency to expire at noon Wednesday and the county to move forward with a phased reopening plan, which hasn’t been released to the public yet.

The two council members who voted against the proposed ordinance were Johnny Vaught (District 8) and Al Allen (District 11).

The county will follow Governor McMaster’s state of emergency as well as President Trump’s national state of emergency, both of which are still in effect.

The amended ordinance passed Wednesday will remain in effect for 60 days or until rescinded by council.

Randy Webster, the county’s emergency management director, said other county leaders will now move forward with finalizing the phased reopening as quickly as possible. He said he hopes this will start Monday to align with Gov. McMaster’s reopening of some close-contact businesses such as gyms, pools and hair salons.

Horry County leaders, including Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Horry County Polcie Chief Joseph Hill, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Count on News13 for updates.

