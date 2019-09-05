Horry Co. Emergency Management director talks Hurricane Dorian in comparison to other storms

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – News13’s Meghan Miller spoke with Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster about Hurricane Dorian as the storm moves through the area.

Webster spoke about Hurricane Dorian in comparison to other storms from recent years.

“We’re definitely not looking at a Florence event. Could we reach the Joaquin level, it’s very possible, but we’ll see…maybe even a Matthew or lower, so kind of keep things in that perspective, I don’t think we’ll get to that point,” Webster said. “It’s just a little too early to really tell yet. Some of the forecasts are showing, for the Waccamaw River, forecasts are bringing it up to major flood stage.”

Webster said people should be cautious and understand what roads typically flood and what areas could get isolated due to flooding.

FOR THE LATEST ON POWER OUTAGES, CLICK HERE.

WATCH NEWS13 LIVE ONLINE HERE OR ON OUR MOBILE APP.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.