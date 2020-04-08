Horry Co. fire crews respond to fire at abandoned mobile home; no injuries reported

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at an abandoned mobile home Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at an abandoned mobile home at 557 E. Bear Grass Rd. in Longs, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Crews were dispatched at around 6:49 a.m. and HCFR says “flames and smoke were showing” upon the arrival of fire crews.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: