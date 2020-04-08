LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at an abandoned mobile home Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at an abandoned mobile home at 557 E. Bear Grass Rd. in Longs, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Crews were dispatched at around 6:49 a.m. and HCFR says “flames and smoke were showing” upon the arrival of fire crews.
No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry Co. fire crews respond to fire at abandoned mobile home; no injuries reported
- 2 killed in shooting at Hartsville motel
- Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home
- PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
- Mostly sunny with near record highs for the next few days