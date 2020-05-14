Horry Co. fire crews respond to mobile home fire near Conway

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire near Conway Thursday.

Crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. to 633 Landmark Road for a reported structure fire, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR. Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Casey also shared a photo from the scene, showing smoke coming from a mobile home.

Courtesy- Horry County Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

