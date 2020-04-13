Breaking News Alert
Horry Co. Fire Rescue ambulance damaged by downed power lines

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance was damaged by downed power lines.

HCFR says around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the ambulance from Station 29 in Conway was transporting a patient in the area of E. Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501.

“The ambulance was damaged by downed power lines,” HCFR also says. The patient was transported in another ambulance.

No injuries were reported.

