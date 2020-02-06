Horry Co. police, deputies hold ‘Donuts for Dads’ event at elementary school

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office held a “Donuts for Dads” event Wednesday at Waterway Elementary School in Little River.

The event gives community leaders the opportunity to become role models for local children.

🍩💙DONUTS FOR DADS💙🍩



This morning, HCPD and @horrysheriff had a wonderful breakfast this morning with students at @HCSInfo’s Waterway Elementary.



The annual ‘Donuts for Dads’ event aims to create an opportunity for community leaders to become role models for local kiddos.👍 pic.twitter.com/c2lKimhpMN — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 5, 2020

