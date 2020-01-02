Horry Co. police file response to woman’s claims of discrimination based on sex in job applications

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has filed a response to a woman’s claims of discrimination based on sex in job applications.

In October, Jodi Ridgeway filed a lawsuit against the department, claiming she was discriminated against based on her sex in several job applications.

The lawsuit was filed in common pleas court and has since been moved to U.S. District Court in Florence.

HCPD filed a response to Ridgeway’s claims on December 20.

“The Defendant denies that it has violated any provisions of the law with regards to the employment of the Plaintiff and would therefore deny that she is entitled to any of the relief as set forth in her prayer for relief ,” HCPD’s response states. ” Plaintiff has not suffered any significant, adverse employment action because of religion, age, gender, race, retaliation or any other protected bases as required under Title VII.”

Ridgeway’s full lawsuit can be read here.

HCPD’s full response can be read here.

