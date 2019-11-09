Horry Co. police look for missing person

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a missing man out of Horry County.

Wade Barnes, 38, was last seen at the Peachtree Boat Landing on Nov. 7 around 1-1:30 p.m., according to the Horry County Police Department Facebook page.

He’s described as being 5’7″, 105 lbs and bald with blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ location is asked to call authorities at (843) 248-1520.