Horry Co. police seek missing, endangered woman last seen near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a missing and endangered woman.
Cindy Annette Williams, 59, was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Waterway Village Boulevard near Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. police said.
Williams is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Williams’ location is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.
