CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has a new K-9 officer.

HCPD introduced the newest member of their K-9 team, K-9 Gass, in a Facebook post on Monday.

K-9 Gass is from Hungary and is trained in both drug detection and human tracking.

“Please join us in wishing him many years of sniffing and chasing with the department,” the post said.

