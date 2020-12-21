Horry Co. Schools to go virtual for two weeks after holiday break

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County School District will be full virtual for the weeks of January 4 – January 8 and January 11 – January 15, 2021, according to an email sent out by Superintendent Rick Maxey.

District officials decided this as a safety precaution given that the district will not be able to track and record COVID-19 case data as accurately as they would under normal operations from December 23 – January 3.

The rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday also factored into the decision, according to district officials.

During the course of these two weeks of full-time distance learning, school facilities will be closed, and no students will be in the school buildings.

All the teachers will provide instruction to students through the virtual environment and will not report to their perspective schools.

Athletic events previously scheduled over the holiday break will continue. However, the district’s Health and Safety Services Department will continue to monitor teams, and should COVID-19 issues arise, individual athletes and/or entire teams may be quarantined.

A decision regarding all regularly scheduled athletic and extra-curricular activities for the first two weeks of January will be made and communicated near the end of winter break base upon data available at that time.

