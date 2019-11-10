Horry Co. Sherriff’s Office gets five tips following human trafficking poster campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local agencies are working to raise awareness for human trafficking and it seems to be paying off.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the South Carolina Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force Saturday to distribute over 200 posters raising awareness for the issue.

HCSO announced on their Facebook page Saturday night the department received five tips to follow as a result of the effort.

