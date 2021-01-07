Horry County treasurer attends D.C. rally, said she left before violence took over

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County treasurer attended the “Stop the Steal” rally Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Angie Jones said her experience was completely different than the violence many saw on tv.

“There was a lot of people, but guys, there were kids, there were dogs, there were people in wheelchairs,” Jones said. “It was family.”

Jones traveled to the capitol on her day off to hear President Donald Trump speak and rally for what his supporters called “election fairness.”

“If we lose the ability to we the people elect the people that serve us, we have then gone to socialism,” Jones said.

Jones said she attended the rally from around 8 a.m. until just before noon.

She compared the morning rally to the Aynor Harvest Hoedown with people praying, selling food and music playing.

About an hour before the president was scheduled to speak, Jones was told it was time to go.

“My good friend, Chad, that I went with, literally just looked at me and said there’s been an assessment, I think it’s time for you to leave,” said Jones.

Jones left the rally and watched Trump’s speech from a hotel room. She was then unable to leave under a curfew that was set until Thursday morning.

“I wouldn’t want our people to think I’m participating in something that went AWOL, because I wouldn’t do that knowingly,” Jones said. “So I was actually glad that we got out of there.”

While her experience was cut short, Jones said she will remember the patriotism and beauty of the event.

“Unfortunately the negative had to happen, but what I want everyone to remember and what I’m going to ask from everybody to do is just pray for our country,” Jones said.