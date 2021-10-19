Horry Council Council OKs Highway 90 funding, rejects I-73 resolution

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council approved a resolution supporting a Highway 90 expansion project Tuesday night but rejected another one that would have dedicated hospitality fee revenue for Interstate 73 construction in the county.

Council members voted 11-0 in favor of the Highway 90 resolution, which provides $30 million dollars from RIDE 2 funds for expansion and improvements north of Highway 501 Business in Conway to Highway 22.

Meanwhile, council members narrowly rejected the I-73 resolution after several people spoke out against it during the public input portion of the meeting. The vote was 6-5 against the measure.

The resolution would have dedicated up to $4.2 million from countywide hospitality fee revenue generated in the unincorporated areas of the county annually up to 30 years.

In other action, council members passed the third reading of an ordinance that revises flood damage preventions standards and the second reading of an ordinance to limit the permissible hours of construction.