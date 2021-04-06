Horry County Council passes resolution that would offer buyouts and drainage improvements to flood victims

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council approved two resolutions that would fund the buyout of properties impacted by flooding in Socastee and help with drainage improvements in the Bucksports area.

For years, residents who live in high impact flood zones have been hearing talks of a buyout program. Now, that program is becoming a reality with council taking the next step towards this.

Former Socastee Resident Bill Felder said, “yes, if the buyout was enough I’d be interested in doing that.”

Felder moved out of his home in Socastee a few years ago because of the flooding but now is having trouble selling it.

Horry County Council authorized a grant agreement between the county and the SC Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Division to fund the buyout of properties impacted by flooding in the Socastee area.

$13,120,685 dollars in CDBG-Mitigation grant funds from the South Carolina Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Division will be carried out in a timely manner.

Council said they’re still accepting applications and those interested in a buyout may meet the criteria and qualify for one.

For more information, council asks you contact their grants department here.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Division will fund $2.8 million dollars in drainage infrastructure improvements in the Bucksport area.

“Any time we’re going to get money to help us, with the victims of flooding we’re going to do that. We’re going to try and do everything we can do,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.