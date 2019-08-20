Horry County 911 working to fill dispatch positions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County 911 Communications team is accepting applications for dispatch positions.

There are four open telecommunication dispatcher positions and applications are being accepted through Friday.

“We’re the ones not seen. The police you get the flashing blue lights and red lights coming to you, but we’re the ones you call for them to get to you. And we’re the ones to have their back in the street when they need help,” said Renee Hardwick, director of 911 and radio communications.

The team answers emergency calls 24 hours, seven days a week.

“You need to be able to work closely, physically and mentally with people, because it is close quarters,” said Hardwick.

The job is intense and can be stressful.

Dispatchers answer calls ranging from robberies, fires, and shootings.

“It can be overwhelming because we’re dealing with tragedies and serious situations and all, but these folks are the most adaptable people you will ever meet,” said Hardwick.

But the job isn’t always tragic and can be rewarding.

Dispatchers can save lives during calls and three recently helped deliver babies into the world.

“I think we’re on our third stork award where somebody did successfully help deliver a baby over the phone,” said Hardwick.

Applicants are required to have/be the following:

18-years-old or older

Have a high school diploma

Clean criminal record

“We need people who can stay calm and are understanding, compassionate with people. Because people call us on the worst days of their life. Multitasking is very important,” said Hardwick, “They need to be able to be quick on their feet and think quickly because we’re getting a lot of information coming at us.”

Applications are accepted through August 23. Those interested can apply by clicking here and select the “E-911 Telecommunicator” option.