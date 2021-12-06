Horry County Administration Committee approves funding resolution for new industrial area

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County needs more space for industry as it faces a shortage of available buildings.

That’s why the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation wants to buy more land to make room.

Horry County Council’s administration committee approved a resolution Monday to allow the purchase of a 53 acre piece of land using money allocated to economic development from the American Rescue Plan and Product Development Funds.

The MBREDC said it needed $250,000 for the land. It’s near Ascott Valley, an industrial park near Highways 701 and 22. The plan for this land being sought is to also convert it to an industrial park.

“Right now we have a shortage of buildings available,” president and CEO the MBREDC Sandy Davis said. “We currently don’t have any inventory left. All of our buildings are currently occupied. So we’re trying to find private induvials who would like to build buildings for companies that we are trying to recruit. Or the companies themselves if they have a timeline that’s acceptable they’ll be able to build themselves.”

The resolution still needs to go before full council.

The committee also passed a resolution that directs the administrator to provide for a storm water fee exemption for disabled veterans. If that plan is given the final okay, it’d go into effect next fiscal year. The county is first looking for other funding sources to replace the $135,000 that would be lost with the exemption. That resolution also still needs to pass full council.

