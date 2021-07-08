Horry County Animal Care Center closes until July 19 due to COVID-19 cases and exposures

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and potential exposures, the Horry County Animal Care Center near Conway will be closed temporarily to the public.

The center, at 1923 Industrial Park Road, will be closed at least until Monday, July 19, according to HCACC.

The shelter currently remains at capacity. As such, rescues may continue on a case-by-case basis—rescue partners should reach out to the rescue coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

During the closure, the center will not be able to conduct adoptions. Staff will continue to care for the animals on-site for the duration.

For animal-related public safety matters, call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

