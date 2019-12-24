Horry County Animal Care Center to open for special Christmas hours

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Animal Care Center will be open for a few hours Christmas day to accommodate adoptions.

A press release from the county says a large number of puppies will be newly available to adopt Wednesday, in addition to the 30 animals already on the adoption floor.

HCACC is set to open its doors at 8 a.m. Wednesday and close at 11 a.m.

The care center hopes the special hours on Christmas will encourage adoption. Fees to adopt have been waved, but the application process is still required.

Adoptions are limited to two per household.

Animals up for adoption can be viewed here.