Horry County Animal Care Center to close Wednesday to mourn fallen Horry County police officer

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will close Wednesday to mourn Officer Melton Gore, who was killed in a crash Tuesday.

Gore was a member of the environmental unit.

Anyone in need of animal services is asked to contact one of the local shelter partners.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories