Horry County Animal Care Center to close Wednesday to mourn fallen Horry County police officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will close Wednesday to mourn Officer Melton Gore, who was killed in a crash Tuesday.
Gore was a member of the environmental unit.
Anyone in need of animal services is asked to contact one of the local shelter partners.
