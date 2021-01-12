Horry County Animal Care Center to close Wednesday to mourn fallen Horry County police officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will close Wednesday to mourn Officer Melton Gore, who was killed in a crash Tuesday.

Gore was a member of the environmental unit.

SHELTER CLOSED JAN. 13, 2021



The HCACC will be closed Wednesday as our shelter staff and @horrycountypd Environmental Unit officers mourn the loss of L/CPL. Melton “Fox” Gore.



If you are in need of animal services, please contact one of our local shelter partners. pic.twitter.com/FxRtRYhAL8 — Horry County Animal Care Center (@hcaccadoptions) January 13, 2021

Anyone in need of animal services is asked to contact one of the local shelter partners.