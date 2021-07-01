Horry County animal shelter full, waiving adoption fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will waive adoption fees for at least the next week in an effort to empty out the bursting shelter, the center posted Thursday.

The center is currently at capacity and is only accepting injured animals, or those that pose a public safety threat. It will resume intakes once its occupancy is reduced.

The shelter is normally able to transfer some animals to rescue partners, but they are also full, according to a social media post.

“The ACC remains committed to placing as many animals as possible in forever homes, but we cannot deny the urgency of the situation,” the post reads. “We would appreciate any assistance in relocating animals to safe, caring families.”