Horry County announces members on redistricting committee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has announced the people appointed by Chairman Johnny Gardner to be on a redistricting committee.

Gardner appointed Horry County councilmembers Al Allen and Tyler Servant, along with Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson. Gardner will also serve on the committee. All of the committee members are Republicans.

Districts are re-drawn every 10 years after new census data is released.

The committee will also have help from Horry County Register of Deeds Marion Foxworth, legal counsel and administrative support, according to the county.

Richardson is running for Tom Rice’s congressional seat after Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Gardner was also recently fined by the South Carolina Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations.

After the 2010 census, Republicans who controlled redistricting in far more states than Democrats drew maps that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years, according to a new Associated Press analysis.

Both parties are bracing for a major legal fight over redistricting. Democrats need court wins more than Republicans because they control the redrawing of political maps in far fewer states than the GOP. But a Supreme Court ruling has significantly narrowed the ways to challenge redistricting in federal courts.

That will put Democrats in state courts, which are dominated by GOP judges in the southern states where the fight will be hottest.

Democrats and civil rights groups can still challenge redistricting as improperly based on race, but those challenges may be tougher too. And judges have less time to intervene given the compressed schedule this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.