Horry County approves impact fees, flood protection measures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County council voted Tuesday night to approve impact fees and flood protection measures.

The impact fees would apply to any new development in the county to offset the strain new developments put on county infrastructure. It will go into effect in 90 days. It will exclude stormwater, transportation, EMS, and recreation centers.

It’s a packed room tonight at the Horry County Council meeting. Impact fees and better flood protection measures are up for a third reading.



I’ll have updates throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/XBHePobiIn — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) July 13, 2021

Not everyone supports the impact fees. Some developers think the fee should be the responsibility of the homebuyer. Another criticism is that it would cause too much strain on small businesses looking to build in the county.

Council also passed new flood prevention measures. The measure would increase the minimum height requirement from lowest floor and to the lot’s minimum base flood elevation. It increases the requirement from one foot to three feet.

