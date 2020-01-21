Horry County auditor won’t seek re-election after serving in role for 28 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s current auditor, Dr. M. Lois Eargle, won’t seek re-election after serving in the role for 28 years.

Eargle told News13 she has served as Horry County auditor since 1993 and she is currently recovering from open-heart surgery.

Eargle’s current term will end on June 30, 2021 and she said she’ll announce who she is endorsing to take over in the coming months.

Candidate filing for the next election for Horry County auditor will be in March.

Eargle served four terms in the SC House of Representatives, according to her biography from Coastal Carolina University. She ran in 1976 as the first woman in Horry County to run for legislature in the state.

