Horry County awards $1.58M to prevent homelessness, improve Racepath community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — In a year when a pandemic has led to an increase in housing instability, Horry County Government has turned its attention to prevention efforts.

“Homelessness is a majority priority for HUD (Housing and Urban Development), for obvious reasons,” said Courtney Frappaolo, the director of community development for Horry County Government.

The county has allocated $1.58 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to organizations and programs within Horry County in order to increase resources to prevent homelessness and aid those who already are.

That includes $555,000 for continuing infrastructure projects on Racepath Street, improvements to drainage systems in the Socastee area and other infrastructure improvements in low-income neighborhoods.

About $402,000 in money went toward homeowner resistance rehabilitation, a program where the county assists low to moderate-income homeowners with financing home improvement projects that helps their homes withstand storms, become more energy-efficient and be more safe and accessible.

About $394,075 was set aside for administration.

The county also accepted applications at the beginning of the year for organizations seeking grant funds.

The following received funding from the Community Development Block Grants, according to documents obtained by News13 through a freedom of information request:

New Directions of Horry County

Awarded: $20,000 for homeless shelter beds and $35,000 for homeless care management.

The homeless shelter plans to use the funds to increase the availability of emergency shelter and to fund a case manager. It planned to remodel the second floor of the shelter to relocate the work-stay dorm, according to its application for funding.

A Father’s Place

Awarded: $35,000 for workforce development.

A Father’s Place planned to use the funding to expand services into the Bucksport and Racepath communities, according to its application. The grant would allow the organization to support a career coach, outreach coordination and intervention specialist, along with provide transportation assistance and direct services to participants.

Training would be offered to at least 125 low-income, unemployed and underemployed people in Horry County. The majority of men in the organization’s programs identify unemployment as their top barrier to being a responsible father, according to its application.

Finklea High and Loris Training Schools Alumni Association

Awarded: $10,000 for an afterschool program.

The organization planned to use the funds for after-school-specific liability insurance and to add an extra staff member, according to its application for the grant.

SOS Care

Awarded: $35,000 for independent living instruction.

The autism services organization planned to use the funds to provide independent living skills for people with autism and other developmental disabilities in an effort to reduce homelessness, according to its application for the grant. The grant would go toward an eight-week course that would teach five to seven individuals at a time. The course focuses on higher-level curriculum covering topics such as how to handle a kitchen fire, what to do if a stranger is at the door, sexuality and relationships, pregnancy and property management. It would also teach how to use public transportation, how to schedule activities and how to set up medical appointments.

Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO)

Awarded: $20,000 for case management.

The organization, which focuses on preventing homelessness, planned to use the funds to add an additional on-site position to assist walk-in clients and support housing case managers, according to its application. ECHO has a master list at any given time that includes 1,200 people who need housing.

Children’s Recovery Center

Awarded: $20,000 for forensic exams.

The center planned to use the funds to provide forensic interview services for abused children.

Homebuyer education

Awarded: $50,000 for homeless counseling.

The program provides housing counseling services for low to moderate-income homeowners impacted by major storm events.

Funding local solutions

Horry County Government does a needs assessment every January to prepare for setting priorities for that year’s round of Community Development Block Grant funds, according to Frappaolo.

Those needs can include infrastructure, public facilities and the development of senior centers and playgrounds. Other public services, like Meals on Wheels, can receive funding.

Frappaolo said the Racepath community in Myrtle Beach has been identified as an area that needs services. The grants also help to fill funding gaps within organizations.

The county accepts applications for the grants at the beginning of each year.

“It is not an easy program to administer, but it is important,” Frappaolo said.

A Father’s Place has had its eye on expanding services to the Racepath community, according to Wallace Evans Jr., the organization’s CEO.

“Historically, the Racepath area has been underserved and has had a number of challenges,” he said.

The grant funding has allowed A Father’s Place to provide more in-person services in Racepath, a crucial mission for an area where many don’t have access to reliable transportation to make it to other training sites. With COVID-19, training has been done virtually, which Evans said makes it hard for the organization to establish the relationships it needs to with the men. It also creates barriers to service for those who don’t have access to technology in order to attend them.

Directly providing services there, Evans said, will change the community’s culture.

“Our work is about building strong fathers,” Evans said. “That’s our core mission. We want responsible fathers who are engaged in the lives of their children.”

The hope is that bolstering fathers, and the area, will also lead to greater housing security.

For the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization, or ECHO, housing insecurity has been an issue that’s skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 has been the biggest thing we have been dealing with,” said Joey Smoak, the CEO of ECHO.

Smoak said the organization has added 12 members to its staff to help manage the surge.

The organization has used its portion of the Community Development Block Grant funds to help fund a staff member who helps to see if there’s other ways for the homeless, or the potentially homeless, to find housing without getting bogged down in the system.

It has helped 1,442 people, making up 792 households, this year. That number includes 298 veterans, 291 domestic violence survivors and 38 unaccompanied youth. It has helped 173 people who were facing eviction.

In those 11 months, ECHO has provided 17,509 bed nights.

“Those are pretty significant numbers,” Smoak said.

He said ECHO has seen a rise in people seeking services with the agency since March. It expects to see another rush in January after the current moratorium on evictions ends on Dec. 31. Smoak said there’s been confusion about what the moratorium actually means.

“They thought that it meant they didn’t have to pay rent,” Smoak said.

Of the 1,800 people on the organization’s master list of those who need help with housing, Smoak said that 85% are in Horry County. ECHO serves 13 counties.