Horry County bans outdoor burning until further notice due to low humidity, gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A ban on outdoor burning has been implemented in Horry County until further notice , according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

“Outdoor burning at this time is unlawful and very dangerous,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

A fire-danger statement for central Horry County issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, remains in effect through Saturday evening because of low humidity and the potential for gusty winds that could cause a fire to spread.

Count on News13 for updates on when the ban is lifted.