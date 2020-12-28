Horry County business sues SCDOT over Hwy 501 closure during Hurricane Florence

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County business filed a lawsuit Dec. 16 against the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) over a Hwy 501 closure during Hurricane Florence.

The owners of Chancel Hospitality Residential and Tourism in Conway claim they had to move the business to another location on a one-day notice due to SCDOT putting a temporary levee along the highway that ran from the Waccamaw River to beyond the entrance to their business to prevent flooding.

SCDOT is accused of blocking the only entrance to the business and blocking access to the property, according to the lawsuit.

The owner(s) is seeking repayment of expenses incurred due to relocation between Sept. 18, 2018 and Oct. 5, 2018. The owners said the relocation cost $30,276,51, according to the lawsuit.

The owner(s) is also seeking payment for attorney fees.

News13 reached out to SCDOT for comment but a phone recording said the office was closed. The contact form on its website also didn’t work.