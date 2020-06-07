Horry County Parks and Recreation cancels its summer camps scheduled to begin Monday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Parks and Recreation has announced that all Parks and Recreation summer camps scheduled to begin Monday are cancelled.

The decision came after a number of summer camp staff members were exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19, Horry County Parks and Recreation said online Sunday.

It said it was notified of the exposure Saturday and assessed the impacts to its programs, before “making the decision to cancel all of our summer camp programs for the remainder of the summer.”

Anyone who was registered for summer camp programs will be contacted by a staff member and issued a full refund, the post said.

Latest Headlines