Horry County chairman ordered to pay fine for ethics violations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council chairman Johnny Gardner was ordered by the South Carolina Ethics Commission to pay a fine for six ethics violations, according to documents obtained by News13.

The document, dated for Wednesday, orders Gardner to pay $3,650 ($500 per violation and an administrative fee of $650). The document also publicly reprimanded him for the violations.

Documents show Gardner acknowledged “he violated the Ethics Act when he failed to disclose the correct source of his campaign loans” and “admits that he violated the Ethics Act when he accepted $8,700 from Luke Barefoot and $1,200 from Randy Beverly.”

The ethics commission charged Gardner with four counts of failing to disclose loans and contributions in his Campaign Disclosure Reports and two counts of accepting contributions in excess of the $1,000 limit.

Documents show he didn’t disclose $50,000 and $20,000 loans from Anderson Brothers Bank or the contributions from Barefoot and Beverly.

Documents show Gardner paid back the excess $200 to Beverly and the entire $8,700 to Barefoot.

News13 first reported that Gardner was facing six ethics violation complaints back in March.

We have reached out to Gardner for comment.