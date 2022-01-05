Horry County committee hears resident’s concerns about draft redistricting map

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Redistricting Committee Wednesday night heard from members of the public who expressed their concerns about draft redistricting maps.

The maps are redrawn every 10 years and public feedback during meetings like the one Wednesday night is instrumental in the process of redrawing district lines.

Courtesy of Horry County Government

During the committee’s last meeting, its members stressed the importance of residents being at Wednesday night’s meeting to voice their concerns, because they said they do listen and make changes.

Several residents said that the size of District 10 is too big. “The size of district 10 is overwhelming,” Felicia Soto said.

Residents also expressed concerns about growth in the Carolina Forest’s area and the district it’s in. District 3 only has one council member.

“The homes that are being built, the apartments, the condos, the businesses, and what have you, that’s going to be more than one person can handle,” Carolina Forest resident Dreama Perdue said.

Another resident had concerns with the new lines breaking up minority votes.

“If the so-called minority vote were so important, then why do we find ourselves having them cracked up by this committee?” resident Cedric Blain-Spain said.

During the last public meeting, residents had the same concerns, and the committee came back saying they included the Racepath neighborhood in District 2 and made adjustments to accommodate the population changes.

The committee will take information from Wednesday night’s meeting and meet next week to finalize a draft map. Then, it will be presented to Horry County School Board and Horry County Council for approval before the filing date in march.

To take a closer look at the preliminary redistricting map, you can go to the Horry County government’s website.

