Horry County committee adjusts draft redistricting map after public feedback

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An updated version of the preliminary redistricting map for Horry County was unveiled Wednesday after a committee working on the project got feedback from the public.

The Horry County redistricting committee has been working on drawing the new county lines, which is done every 10 years.

“It’s not just drawing lines on a map,” Arrigo Carotti, the attorney for Horry County. “There are constraints we face with shifting populations, numbers that we have to comply with, demographics that we have to contend with.”

With the constant growth happening in the county, a new map is needed.

“You have rural areas that were rural 30 years ago with farmers that might have only had five or six people living in it but now have multiple subdivisions and populations up to 2,000 people,” Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant said.

A preliminary map was unveiled last month, and then a public meeting was held so residents could share their concerns. The committee listened and made four changes.

Map courtesy of Horry County

Minority vote in Districts 2, 3 and 4: The districts have been modified to include all of the Racepath neighborhood in District 2. Horry County IT Director Tim Oliver said adjustments were then made in surrounding districts to accommodate the population changes. Nixon rossroads: was reverted back to the district lines from the 2010 map Carolina Forest: Oliver said this was addressed in multiple ways but one was by shifting districts to include minority in District 2. Adrian precinct: was not split in the maps, so it was addressed.

“I think it’s important for the public to know that this committee takes very very seriously the comments we have received throughout this process,” Servant said.

The committee is encouraging the public to come to its next public meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 in County Council chambers.