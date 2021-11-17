Horry County committee unveils preliminary redistricting map

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A preliminary redistricting map was unveiled Wednesday at the Horry County Redistricting Committee meeting.

After receiving input from members of the school board and county council, the IT department worked on a new map. The last one was done in 2010. In drawing the districts, existing communities and new communities were taken into consideration, said Tim Oliver, director of IT/GIS for Horry County.

“There was a significant increase in the county from the 2010 to the 2020 census and a considerable growth in the southern end of the county,” Oliver said.

Horry County’s population is 351,028, according to data from the 2020 Census. In 2010, that number was 269,291.

“Horry County is one of the fastest growing counties in the area, in the state, and probably in the southeast, so making sure these district lines are drawn in a way where everybody is equally represented and making sure that the population in each district is similar is very, very critical,” said Tyler Servant, councilmember for district five.

To draw the lines, eight points were taken into consideration: voting rights, equal population and deviation, continuity, compactness, communities of interest, avoid splitting voting precincts, preservation of political subdivisions, and incumbency.

“We took into consideration not only the existing communities of interest but also the fact that new ones are developing,” Oliver said.

Oliver said districts are more compact and they tried to not split up precincts. Council positions and school board districts did not change in this proposal, but Servant said it remains possible.

There will be a two week period for the public, district members, and council to look over the proposed district drawings. There will be a public meeting Dec. 1 for the public to comment on the map. A final map will be developed in mid-January.

The redistricting committee will meet again and vote on a finalized map to present to council, where it will go through three readings.

The earliest a final map could be approved is March 1. The school board must also give final approval.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said the county expects to have the online version of the map posted Thursday.

