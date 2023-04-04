HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The CEO of the popular shading device Shibumi is working to get Shibumi Shades unbanned in Horry County.

Currently, only circular umbrellas up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter are allowed on Grand Strand beaches. Shibumi said its beach shades are allowed at nearly every beach in the US except for the Grand Strand and a beach in Delaware.

Some beachgoers told News13’s Maya Lockett that unbanning shading devices will enhance their beach experience.

With the summer just around the corner, millions of vacationers are looking at the Grand Strand for their next visit, but some spring visitors are questioning if they want to return after finding out about the current umbrella restrictions.

“It makes me question if I want to come to this beach for the plane factor that I want to have, especially in the heart of summer, I want to have a big cabana that I can nap under and not be cooking in the sun or have to sit and have a little shadow of an umbrella,” Brett Maclean of Fairfax, Virginia said. “I find that ludicrous.”

Currently, in Myrtle Beach and other parts of Horry County, the use of tents and other shading devices are not allowed during peak season. Except for umbrellas, something Patrick Hammer and his family from Buffalo, New York, didn’t know.

“A regular beach umbrella won’t do the trick,” Hammer said. “So having the bigger one is what we wanted, which is why we brought it so we kind of had to improvise knowing we couldn’t use it.”

Some officials said the wind shading devices would create overshadowing, while others argue the Shibumi shades would cause a distraction to lifeguards. Dave Barnes, the CEO of Shibumi shades, said thousands of Horry County families write them letters wanting to use the Shibumi on the beach.

“We have received reports from police departments that Shibumi shades make the beach experience better both for the public’s safety and also for the beachgoers,” Barnes said.

Barnes has spoken out at meetings in Myrtle Beach as well as Horry County council meetings, arguing that a mini Shabumi covers two people and the large covers four, which wouldn’t overcrowd beaches but give families another option.

“There are some council members who are in favor of allowing Shibumi beach shades and other people are unsure,” Barnes said. “The Shibumi will continue to do its part to work with any and all Grand Strand decision-makers to help educate them on the benefits of allowing wind-driven shading devices.”