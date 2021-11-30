Horry County completes $2 million land purchase for new complex in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has finalized the purchase of property in the Carolina Forest area where a new $25 million government complex will be built, officials said Tuesday afternoon in a news release

The county paid $2 million for the property on Hinson Drive behind McLeod Regional Medical Center off International Drive. The Central Coast Complex will include space for a fifth Horry County police precinct and other office space that will be used for a variety of county functions.

The timeline for construction is not set. Bids are expected to go out sometime in mid-2022. Horry County Council approved issuing bonds to pay for the complex in September.

