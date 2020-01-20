Horry County could consider becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County could join other governments across the nation by considering becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. The topic will be discussed during next Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting.

According to Horry County leaders, the ordinance would send a message to the state and federal governments that Horry County supports the Second Amendment.

“This will not go past any (law) that we have right now. All it says is that we believe in our Second Amendment rights, and we are willing to stand up and fight for them,” Councilman Al Allen said.

Allen says becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary would also let the people of Horry County know their representatives support their right to bear arms. Even though there currently aren’t any local proposals that threaten the Second Amendment, Allen says an ordinance is still necessary.

“Some people will say we don’t need this, but why do you buy an umbrella? You buy it on a day when it’s not raining because you want to be prepared for when it does rain. We want to be prepared ahead of time in case something changes in our leadership to where the people will know that we are a Second Amendment, Constitutional-believing county,” Allen said.

Others on council, like councilman Johnny Vaught view it differently.

“This is not as much about being able to defend yourself against your neighbors and criminals, but the Second Amendment says that it guarantees your right to protect yourself against the government, and that’s what it’s really all about,” Vaught said. “I just don’t see that on our radar right now in Horry County. I see us as having so many other more important issues to deal with.”

According to Vaught, most on Horry County council support the Second Amendment, including himself. However, he wants to focus on problems the county currently faces, like growth and public safety.

“I’m not in any way minimizing the need to be watchful of this kind of incursion on our Second Amendment rights, I’m just saying in Horry County, and I think in most of South Carolina that this is not something we need to be concerned about right now,” Vaught said. “I just think we have more important issues to deal with given our situation in the state and the governor we have, who I don’t think would ever consider trying to take away or infringe on our Second Amendment rights.”

The topic will be discussed during the Public Safety committee meeting next Monday. If it passes, it will move on to council for three additional votes.