Horry County investigates human remains in connection to missing Murrells Inlet man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating human remains in connection to those belonging to a missing Murrells Inlet man.

The human remains are related to the investigation of Hubert Lee Clodfelter, according to Kelly Moore, director of public information with the county. At this time, the Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.

The remains were found at 10108 Kings Road, near the Myrtle Beach Travel Park, over the weekend, according to the coroner’s office.

Hubert Lee Clodfelter’s wife reported that he was last seen in March, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Clodfelter’s daughter notified the GCSO on March 14 “about her concerns in not being able to get in touch with him for two years.”

According to the police report, a large plastic bag was found under the residence. When officers looked into the bag, the found a human hand.

News13’s news partner, the South Strand News, reports that warrants for Irene Clodfelter say she admitted to lying multiple times to Georgetown County investigators about what happened to her husband.

Those who live and vacation near the RV park tell News13 it’s shocking to hear that the remains were found under their feet.

“It is a little bit disturbing,” said vacationer Charlie Baker.

Morris Jenkins, who stays at Myrtle Beach Travel Park, says “it just shocks us to think that something like this has happened.”

Although neighbors haven’t heard much on missing Murrells Inlet man Clodfelter, Baker says he doesn’t think this will put a damper on the park’s reputation.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “My family has been coming here for years. It’s an awesome travel park. I don’t believe that would ever stop anybody from bringing their families back down here.”

This is a developing story.

Count on News13 for updates.