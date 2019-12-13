Horry County could vote on proposed hospitality tax settlement next week

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County could vote on a proposed hospitality tax settlement next week.
A special meeting for Horry County Council is set for Monday, December 16 at 6 p.m. in Conway, according to the meeting’s agenda. A vote “regarding proposed Hospitality Fee settlement” is listed on the agenda.
In November, News13 reported that municipalities in Horry County have spent nearly $888,000 in legal fees over the hospitality tax battle.
In October, Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach met for their third mediation meeting regarding the dispute.
A new hospitality tax plan for Myrtle Beach went into effect on July 1, 2019.
