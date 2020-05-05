Horry County Council approves Spring Bike Rally for July

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted 11-1 to hold the Spring Bike Rally July 13-19.
This event does not include Harley-Davidson Myrtle Beach, which cancelled its May event already. Many members on council said it was important to invite tourists back to help get more business to restaurants and stores.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce was not in favor of a spring rally.
News13’s Chris Spiker listened in on the meeting and will have more details tonight at 11:00 p.m.
