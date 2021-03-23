Horry County Council Chairman faces 6 ethics violation complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Chairman, Johnny Gardner, is facing six ethics violation complaints, according to documents obtained by News13.
A complaint was filed by William Martin, Jr. on Feb. 25, claiming multiple ethics violations by Gardner.
One allegation says Gardner didn’t disclose a $20,000 loan from Anderson State Bank in his pre-election disclosure report in 2018. Another says he also didn’t disclose a $50,000 loan from the bank on a quarterly disclosure report in October 2018.
Another allegation says Gardner didn’t disclose a $1,200 contribution from Randy Beverly in April 2019 and a fourth complaint says he failed to disclose an $8,700 contribution from Luke Barefoot in July 2018. The fifth and sixth allegations say he accepted those donations, which are both over the limit allowed by state law.
A hearing is scheduled for August 19, 2021.
News13 has reached out to Gardner for comment and haven’t heard back.
Barefoot and Gardner were both under investigation by SLED in 2018 for alleged extortion, but “no credible evidence” was found by either of them.