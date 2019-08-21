Horry County Council discusses changing gun use ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council discussed changing the county’s gun use ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday.

The current ordinance doesn’t allow the use of firearms within 300 feet of housing developments, schools, parks, or public buildings.

A vote passed during Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting would extend that to 500 feet. However, some council members have concerns about the possible change.

“I think an ordinance of that much restriction infringes on so many good people’s rights, second amendment rights, that it’s going to start a slippery slope,” said council member Al Allen.

The ordinance change will next go the full council, where it will have a first reading and public input.

