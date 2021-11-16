Horry County Council OKs new animal-care rules, first reading of new fireworks rules

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night approved new rules pertaining to the care and treatment of animals and took an initial step toward new regulations for fireworks.

The animal-care ordinance approved on third reading sets up new rules for the care and treatment of animals.

The ordinance reads in part, “Anyone owning, harboring, keeping in possession, or having custody or control of any animal shall provide such animal with sufficient food and water, proper shelter, and veterinary care when needed, providing for humane care and treatment and to prevent suffering”.

The ordinance describes “proper shelter” as an “outdoor house-like structure appropriate for the size and number of animals which will keep a non-aquatic animal dry, out of the direct path of winds, out of direct sun, and at a reasonable temperature that is healthful for the animal”.

When the outdoor temperature is 45 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, the outdoor shelter must have a windbreak at the entrance. When the outdoor temperature is 85 degrees or higher, the ordinance says, “each dog must be afforded one or more separate areas of shade large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog at one time…”

It will be illegal to tether an animal while outdoors except when a number of specific conditions are met.

The fireworks ordinance, which was approved on first reading, would make it “unlawful for any person to ignite, discharge, light, or cause to be launched within an area that has been designated a County No Fireworks Area” by the county. First-time violations would face an initial $50 fine. The fine for repeat offenders would be $100.

The ordinance defines the “No Fireworks Areas” as any “geographic location, as determined by County Council, wherein the prohibition against fireworks … is deemed appropriate.” Ground and hand-held sparklers: cylindrical or cone fountains; wheel or ground spinners; illumination torches; toy smoke devices, snakes and glow worms; trick noisemakers; toy pistol caps; party poppers or snappers are excluded unless their use “rises to the level of nuisance activity.”