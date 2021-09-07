Horry County Council passes $2,500 bonuses for first responders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted Tuesday to pass $2,500 bonuses for first responders.

The money comes from the $68 million in American Rescue Plan funding that was given to the county. The one-time funds must be used on something impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It addresses the negative economic impacts as well as trying to address some of these counties that were disproportionately impacted,” said Barry Spivey, Horry County Assistant Administrator.

After discussing giving $1,500 to all county employees, council members said first responders deserved more after having to work throughout the pandemic, so they adjusted it to giving $2,500 to first responders.

County employees will still get $1,500 and that will go out this Friday to them.

“I would say they’re the ones why we’re getting this funding, because they were the frontline workers for us,” Horry County Councilman Al Allen said. “They stood between this horrible thing and us.”

Also on the spending plan is cyber security, Coast RTA operations, administrative expenses, and more.

“There are list of things here that I think the average person in our community would look as not not important but less important than some of our critical infrastructure needs,” said council Vice Chairman Dennis DiSabato.

Infrastructure needs like Highway 90 and areas that flood were topics council members brought up.

“I don’t wan to speak for every person up here but I’m hearing an awful lot of ‘we need roads, we need roads,'” DiSabato said. “Why aren’t we using this money for roads?”

County officials said the money could possibly be used for these projects but all funds must be used by 2026. That’s why they then voted to move the spending plan minus payments for employees and first responders back to the administration committee to make further adjustments.