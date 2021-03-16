Horry County Council passes new rules to improve parking in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council unanimously passed new rules Tuesday evening to improve parking in Garden City.

The Garden City parking district will require any new or redeveloped residence to have one parking spot per bedroom. It will include homes between Highway 17 Business and the marsh, from Atlantic Avenue to the Surfside Beach town line.

The goal of the new rules is to reduce the impact on the existing parking in Garden City by requiring that homes have enough parking on site.

The county also says the rules would help create enough beach parking to keep traffic moving and maintain Garden City’s “unique character.”