Horry County Council proposes contract, salary to new administrator

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Council held a meeting to discuss the contract and salary of a new administrator.

Steve Gosnell was voted Horry County Administrator by the county council earlier this month.

On Monday, the county council met in executive session to discuss Gosnell’s pay and contract, although no final decisions were made by the end of the meeting.

It is Gosnell’s decision to accept or deny the county’s offer. Gosnell denied comment after the meeting ended.

County Chairman Johnny Gardner told News 13 he expects Gosnell’s decision to be announced at the next council meeting on August 13.

The chairman said Gosnell is a wonderful administrator candidate and is confident in his abilities.

Gardner also said he needs to decide if the August meeting will be held in public or executive session.

Stay with News 13 for the latest on Gosnell’s contract as we learn it.