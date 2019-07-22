Horry County Council proposes contract, salary to new administrator

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Council held a meeting to discuss the contract and salary of a new administrator.

Steve Gosnell was voted Horry County Administrator by the county council earlier this month.

On Monday, the county council met in executive session to discuss Gosnell’s pay and contract, although no final decisions were made by the end of the meeting.

It is Gosnell’s decision to accept or deny the county’s offer. Gosnell denied comment after the meeting ended.

County Chairman Johnny Gardner told News 13 he expects Gosnell’s decision to be announced at the next council meeting on August 13.

The chairman said Gosnell is a wonderful administrator candidate and is confident in his abilities.

Gardner also said he needs to decide if the August meeting will be held in public or executive session.

Stay with News 13 for the latest on Gosnell’s contract as we learn it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: